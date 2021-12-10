YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,403 shares of company stock worth $33,489,762. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.