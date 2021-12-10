YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 5.7% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $183,784.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007163 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

