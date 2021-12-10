Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report sales of $263.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $934.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.40 million to $937.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. 843,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $20,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.