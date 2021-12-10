Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post $55.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000.

DNA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

