Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.43 Million

Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $242.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.66 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $206.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 75,406 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,052. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.