Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NXRT opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $80.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.42%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.