Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post $10.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $10.07 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TACT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 12,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.99.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

