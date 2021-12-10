Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,313. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

