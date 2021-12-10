Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,946 shares of company stock worth $4,499,665 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

