Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 306,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,646. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.