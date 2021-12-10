Zacks: Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.13. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,742,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $203,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

