Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBOT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000.

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

