Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Time Group.

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE LTH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

