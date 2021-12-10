Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $275.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $419.27. 6,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,734. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

