Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. REV Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

