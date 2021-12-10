Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. SM Energy posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,750%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SM Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 395,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SM Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. 79,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 5.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

