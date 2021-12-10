Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.28). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($6.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. 394,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

