Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post sales of $287.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ASTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

