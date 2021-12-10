Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,704,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,771. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells.

