Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report sales of $503.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.36 million and the highest is $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

