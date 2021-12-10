Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Shares of AHKSY opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.