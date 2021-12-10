Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $6,170,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

