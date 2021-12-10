Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Sell

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

