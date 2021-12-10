Zacks Investment Research Lowers THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THK from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered THK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. THK has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 601.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.