Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. Relx has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 44.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 15.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

