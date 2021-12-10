Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0983

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and $1.39 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00218889 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.