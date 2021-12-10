Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $123.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 709,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

