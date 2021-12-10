ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 5.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.16. 58,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,991,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $5,512,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $701,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $24,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

