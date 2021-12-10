Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $107,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $230.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

