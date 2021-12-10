Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $229.76 and last traded at $228.21, with a volume of 10671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

