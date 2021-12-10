Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. 8,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,583. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

