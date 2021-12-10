Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.75% of BioLife Solutions worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $468,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,311 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,251. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,749. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

