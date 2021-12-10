Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $19.74 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.50. 442,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,336,795. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

