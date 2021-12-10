Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 81,655 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 44,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,357. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

