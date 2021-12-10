Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 9,458 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital comprises approximately 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.50. 14,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,471. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,662 shares of company stock worth $31,977,985. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

