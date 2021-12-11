$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.28. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. 243,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.54. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

