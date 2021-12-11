$0.07 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 2,541,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,208. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.