-$0.07 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 340,489 shares of company stock valued at $386,177. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 8.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.04 on Friday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

