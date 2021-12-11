$0.10 EPS Expected for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MG stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.57.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

