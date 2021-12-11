$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 126,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,489. The stock has a market cap of $934.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295 over the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.