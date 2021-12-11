-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NAUT stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $4.95. 450,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,402. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

