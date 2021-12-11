$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 522,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,348. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.29.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

