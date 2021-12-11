$0.23 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.13. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $2,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

