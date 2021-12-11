-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFRX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in ContraFect by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.81.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

