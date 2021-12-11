-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.20). Euronav also posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 662,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,088. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Euronav by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 49,838 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

