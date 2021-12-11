$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 911,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,150. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

