$0.60 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.68. 628,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,096. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

