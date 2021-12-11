$0.86 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

