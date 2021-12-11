$0.86 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CP opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.