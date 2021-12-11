-$1.30 EPS Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have commented on APVO. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,261,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. 328,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,696,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

