$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 188.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 3,242,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.